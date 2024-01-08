Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 115.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 573.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.