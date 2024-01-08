ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
ChromaDex Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of CDXC opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
