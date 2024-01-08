ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

ChromaDex Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CDXC opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

About ChromaDex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 52.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ChromaDex by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.