Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $189.35 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

