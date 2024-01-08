Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Charter Communications by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $372.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.02 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.33.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

