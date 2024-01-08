Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $190.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.64.

GTLS opened at $133.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -88.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.15.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 576.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,605,000 after acquiring an additional 344,662 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

