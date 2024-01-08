Challenger Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $1.57 (ASX:CGFPC)

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 1.57 per share on Sunday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Challenger Stock Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Challenger
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- There’s a new buy signal flashing for these stocks, Dalio effect?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 retailers that may report huge holiday earnings…and still drop
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- HCA Healthcare Rallies: Weight-loss drugs really a big threat?
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.