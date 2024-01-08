Castleview Partners LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after buying an additional 910,216 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,981,000 after buying an additional 214,969 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,324,000 after buying an additional 2,229,349 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after buying an additional 45,708 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $50.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $53.27.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

