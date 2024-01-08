Castleview Partners LLC Takes Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CNX Resources by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

NYSE CNX opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

