Castleview Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2,428.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

