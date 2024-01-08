Castleview Partners LLC Buys 836 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $57.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.