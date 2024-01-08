Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $285.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,067,000 after acquiring an additional 421,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,864,000 after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $284.34 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $286.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.