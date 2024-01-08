Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on CARR

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.