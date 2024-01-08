Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.39.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.40 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 653.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

