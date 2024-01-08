Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,824 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

