Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 215 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.7 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

