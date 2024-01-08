Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 194 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $140.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

