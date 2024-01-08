Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 142 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $3,297,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $225.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

