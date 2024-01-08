Cambridge Trust Co. Has $769,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of CSX by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.62 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

