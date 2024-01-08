Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 243 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $168.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

