Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PH opened at $453.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $297.12 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.75.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

