Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.