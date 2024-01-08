Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,651 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 910,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

