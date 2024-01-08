Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 220.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104,461 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $116.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

