Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

Cadence Bank stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. Analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 46.53%.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

