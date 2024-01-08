CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $380.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $365.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $370.91.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $323.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CACI International has a 12-month low of $275.79 and a 12-month high of $359.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.37.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CACI International will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 26.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CACI International by 127.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

