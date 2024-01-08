Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of CBT opened at $77.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cabot has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $86.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,361,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $440,635,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cabot by 23.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cabot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cabot by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

