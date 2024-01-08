Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLDR. Stephens cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.86.

Shares of BLDR opened at $159.78 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $171.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after acquiring an additional 874,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

