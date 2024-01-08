BTIG Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.12 on Friday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

