BTIG Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

