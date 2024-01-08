Brown Advisory Inc. Has $14.48 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,812 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,904,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $5,211,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,002,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,630,708.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $5,211,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,002,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,630,708.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,305,298 shares of company stock worth $178,852,472. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $135.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average is $133.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.71 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

