Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.53.

BN opened at $38.52 on Friday. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,283.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,442,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,222 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

