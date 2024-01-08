Brokerages Set The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target at $27.50

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vita Coco

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, CMO Jane Prior sold 1,205 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $34,752.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 121,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,394.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $34,752.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,394.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,141,976 shares of company stock valued at $114,372,088. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,408 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 9,796.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 779,912 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $5,721,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,114,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO opened at $24.64 on Friday. Vita Coco has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.