Brokerages Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Target Price at $344.39

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $344.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,749,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $342.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.42. The company has a market capitalization of $341.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

