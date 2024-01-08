Brokerages Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target at $5.80

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

A number of analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

WOOF stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $909.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Gary S. Briggs purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at $233,383.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth $21,579,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 27,234.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 218,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 217,874 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 57,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

