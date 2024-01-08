Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Price Target at $31.57

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MP

MP Materials Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 2.51. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MP Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MP Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in MP Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.