Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price at $24.00

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 16,991.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,037,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,227 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,491,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,819,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,820,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,133,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,020 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

