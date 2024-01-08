Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Price Target at $166.37

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.37.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $141.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

