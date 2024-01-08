Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Price Target at $166.37

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.37.
DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DEO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo
Diageo Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $141.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.