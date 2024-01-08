Brokerages Set Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target at $5.33

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.
CGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $151.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.80. Compugen has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.46.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
