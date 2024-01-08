Brokerages Set Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target at $5.33

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

CGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 68.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 49.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $151.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.80. Compugen has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

