Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) PT at C$47.18

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital Power

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$37.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.20. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$35.11 and a twelve month high of C$46.90. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.5799432 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.