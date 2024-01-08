Brokerages Set Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) PT at $51.25

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alteryx from $50.00 to $48.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

AYX opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 165.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

