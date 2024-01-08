Brighton Jones LLC Sells 177 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 162.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $195.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.24 and its 200-day moving average is $181.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

