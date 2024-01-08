Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 163,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in Visa by 11.1% in the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its stake in Visa by 17.8% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.80.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.