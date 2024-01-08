Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.58.

NYSE BYD opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,868,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

