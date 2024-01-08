BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 37.7% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 76.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA opened at $34.99 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

