Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $15.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

OBDC stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 52.34% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $399.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.49 million. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.