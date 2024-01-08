Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Raised to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 148.23% from the company’s current price.

BLNK has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Blink Charging stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.84. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.30. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 176.07%. The business had revenue of $43.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 2,961.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 1,272.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

