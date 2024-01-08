BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after acquiring an additional 191,924 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $45,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,572 shares of company stock valued at $345,627. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BL opened at $55.71 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

