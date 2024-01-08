BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $42.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CL King lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $32.45 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $752.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.06.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

