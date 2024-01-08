Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $262.01 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $262.01 million and $2.17 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,268.70 or 0.05027630 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00028670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00021188 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00013499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,324,336 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,584,336 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

