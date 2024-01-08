Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

BECN stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,118,000 after acquiring an additional 909,819 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,588,000 after acquiring an additional 694,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after acquiring an additional 637,420 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $23,585,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

